South Carolina's Beamer explains why he "doesn't want to pull a Dan Mullen"

Two days after Florida coach Dan Mullen seemed to draw unfair criticism because he knew Kentucky wideout Wan'Dale Robinson by number and not name, Shane Beamer avoid a similar controversy.

Shane Beamer's carved an impressive football coaching career after learning the statesman-like diplomatic approach from his father, hall of famer Frank Beamer, and perhaps a more gaslighting approach deployed by Beamer's former mentor, Steve Spurrier.

So Wednesday on the Southeastern Conference coaches' teleconference, Beamer attempted to take a diplomatic approach – but he likewise shined perhaps an incidental spotlight on a fellow SEC coach.

Earlier this week, Florida Gators coach Dan Mullen said he knew opposing players by number and not by name when asked about Kentucky's Wan'dale Robinson, the Wildcats' standout wide receiver who's in first season with the team after he transferred in from Nebraska.

It was a similar situation for Beamer when he was asked about Troy bandit Javon Solomon, who has 9.5 tackles for losses and 5.5 sacks.

“I don't want to create a Dan Mullen situation here, a firestorm,” Beamer said when asked a generalized question about the Troy defender who has wreaked havoc. “I only know numbers.”

After being told Solomon donned No. 41, Beamer immediately answered.

“I just got off the practice field. I just got done talking about No. 41 for Troy,” Beamer said. “He is a game-wrecker. Their whole defense is. I believe he's the only player in the entire country if I'm not mistaken who has five or more sacks and nine or more tackles for loss this season.”

Beamer also shared a bit of insight into the Gamecocks' special teams coach, Pete Lembo.

And Beamer revealed that just today Lembo had utilized photos of 'Sex and the City' star Sarah Jessica Parker, entertainment icon Snoop Doggy Dogg and Hollywood fixtures Ben Stiller and Robert de Niro in the Gamecocks' latest special teams unit meeting.

“You never know what you're going to get in a meeting from him,” Beamer said of Lembo. “I think he does a great job of just keeping it very engaged in those special teams meetings and trying to relate to the guys.

“For example in our special teams meeting today, we had a picture of Sarah Jessica Parker on screen to equate to a call we have on special teams. He had picture of Snoop Dogg today. And he had a picture of Ben Stiller and Robert de Niro, I guess from 'Meet The Fockers' in the meeting today. That may just be one day. I'm a history buff. I'm always getting 'This Day in World War II History' texts and tweets from him. He does a good job working hard and is very knowledgeable but also keeps it relaxed in those meetings as well.”