Shane Meyer -- 2022 FootballScoop Operations Director of the Year

FootballScoop is proud to announce that Shane Meyer (Tulane) is the 2022 FootballScoop Football Operations Director of the Year presented by AstroTurf as selected by prior winners.

In 2020 the entire country was impacted by Covid. College football was different, it was logistically one of the hardest years imaginable. Everyone was looking forward to a more normal 2021. And then Hurricane Ida came rumbling through South Louisiana. On nearly no notice, Tulane was forced to move their home opener vs Oklahoma to Norman, OK. Their planned week two home game was shifted to Birmingham, AL. The Green Wave nearly stunned Oklahoma and won game two with ease. Head coach Willie Fritz told FootballScoop, "Shane takes care of everything so all the players and coaches need to do is go win football games."

Fast forward to 2022 and the close of Tulane's historic season. Monday, in the closing seconds of the Cotton Bowl, Tulane claws back for a hard fought win over USC and the stadium, filled with more Tulane fans than SC fans, goes wild. The team celebrates all night. Yet, first thing Tuesday morning Meyer and his compadres are out there loading the truck.

Fritz added, "With Shane, he's so smart. He was a three time academic All-American when he played for me. On top of that though, it's the work he puts in. He does it all for our program. We as a staff are always so prepared because Shane keeps us that way."

Meyer played at Central Missouri. He would go on to serve as director of football operations for Fritz at Georgia Southern in 2014 & '15 before coming with Fritz to Tulane following the 2015 season.

In 2009 he was inducted into the Central Missouri Hall of Fame.

The FootballScoop Coaches of the Year awards presented by AstroTurf are the only set of awards that recognize the most outstanding position coaches in college football. The prior winners selected this year's winner.

Finalists for the award this year included Adam Clark (NC State), Sharrod Everett (Marhsall) and Meyer.

Previous winners of the Football Operations Director of the Year award are Tom Deahn (Temple, 2009), Mike Kerin (West Virginia, 2010), Mike Sinquefield (TCU, 2011), Matt Doyle (Stanford, 2012), Jason Grooms (Ohio, 2013), Mack Butler (Oklahoma State, 2014), Mark Robinson (Florida State, 2015), Tim Knox (Illinois, 2016), Tyler Cook (UAB, 2017), Shane Elder (North Texas, 2018), Randy Ross (Arkansas, 2019), Michael Hazel (Penn State, 2020) and Will Gilkison (Rutgers, 2020), and Ben Thienes (San Jose State, 2021).

