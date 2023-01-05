Sherrone Moore -- 2022 FootballScoop Offensive Line Coach of the Year

Sherrone Moore has coached Michigan's offensive line for two seasons. Those two seasons happen to be the best back-to-back Wolverine seasons in decades.

FootballScoop is proud to announce that Sherrone Moore (Michigan) is the 2022 FootballScoop Offensive Line Coach of the Year, presented by AstroTurf as selected by prior winners.

Sherrone Moore has coached Michigan's offensive line for two seasons. In both seasons, the Wolverines beat Ohio State. In both seasons, the Wolverines won the Big Ten. In both seasons, the Wolverines reached the College Football Playoff. And in both seasons, Michigan won the Joe Moore Award, honoring the nation's top offensive line.

None of the above had occurred in a long time, or ever, before Jim Harbaugh moved Moore from tight ends to O-line.

"I mean, nobody I have more respect for than Sherrone Moore, nobody that I worked with do I have more respect for," Harbaugh said. "Like a brother. Like my own brother. And he's -- that trust, that friendship, that love goes both ways. That's what I -- that's how I feel about Sherrone Moore."

Moore's offensive line paved the way for one of the most balanced, explosive offenses in major college football.

Along with Alabama and Oregon, Michigan was one of a select few teams to rank among the top five in yards per carry and the top 25 in yards per attempt.

Michigan was a top-5 team on the ground, churning out 238.93 yards per game (fifth in FBS) on 5.58 a carry (third) and a national-best 41 touchdowns.

As a testament to Michigan's offensive line, the Wolverines' run game did not skip a beat after losing AP First Team All-American running back Blake Corum late in the season. After losing Corum's 1,463 yards in the Illinois game, backup Donovan Edwards stepped in to rush for 520 yards against Ohio State, Purdue and TCU. For the year, Edwards rushed for 991 yards, while quarterback JJ McCarthy added 306 yards and third-string running back CJ Stokes contributed 273.

Through the air, Michigan's offensive line gave McCarthy time to throw for 2,719 yards on 322 attempts. The Wolverines ranked among the top 25 nationally with 1.21 sacks allowed per game.

The Big Ten champions averaged 40.4 points per game while gaining 6.62 yards per play.

Center Olu Oluwatimi and guard Zak Zinter collected First Team All-Big Ten honors, tackle Ryan Hayes was a Second Team All-Big Ten honoree, and guard Karsen Barnhart garnered Honorable Mention accolades.

Moore played at Oklahoma after joining the program from Butler County Community College. He GA'd at Louisville before joining the program full-time as tight ends coach in 2012. Moore spent 2014-17 coaching tight ends at Central Michigan before joining Michigan's staff in 2018 in the same role. He was promoted to offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator in 2021.

The FootballScoop Coaches of the Year awards presented by AstroTurf are the only set of awards that recognize the most outstanding position coaches in college football. The finalists (Alex Atkins [Florida State], Adrian Klemm [Oregon], Matt Mattox [UTSA], Stacy Searels [Georgia] and Moore) were selected based off of nominations by coaches, athletic directors, and athletic department personnel. The prior winners selected this year's winner.

Previous winners of the Offensive Line Coach of the Year award are Steve Greatwood (Oregon, 2008), Tony Wise (Pittsburgh, 2009), Bob Bostad (Wisconsin, 2010) Greg Studrawa (LSU, 2011), Ed Warinner (Ohio State, 2012 and 2014), Mike Bloomgren (Stanford, 2013), Tom Manning (Toledo, 2015), Brian Callahan/Bill Kenney (Western Michigan, 2016), Bill Bedenbaugh (Oklahoma, 2017), Glen Elarbee (UCF, 2018), James Cregg (LSU, 2019), DJ Looney and Rob Sale (Louisiana, 2020), and Jim Harding (Utah, 2021).

