Sources: Jon Sumrall has his defensive coordinator at Troy

After helping Army to 18 wins in two seasons, Shiel Wood is off to lead the defense at Troy.

Shiel Wood will be the next defensive coordinator at Troy, sources confirmed to FootballScoop on Thursday. Yahoo's Pete Thamel first reported the news.

Wood comes from Army, where he spent the past two seasons as co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach. The Black Knights went 18-7 with Wood on staff, including a 9-4 season capped by a win over Missouri in the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday night.

Prior to Army, Wood helped Georgia State set a school record with seven regular season wins as special teams coordinator an inside linebackers coach. Those seven wins marked a 5-game improvement from the year prior, the most in FBS in 2019.

Before Georgia State, Wood worked across town as Georgia State's safeties and special teams coach.

Wood's first college job came at Wofford. He started as wide receivers coach in 2007 and left as defensive coordinator, while also coaching safeties and serving as recruiting coordinator along the way. He helped two Terriers reach the NFL as wide receivers coach, and contributed to Wofford ranking ninth in FCS in total defense while on that side of the ball.

At Troy, Wood inherits a defense that rated among the top 25 nationally in yards per play (5.07) but surrendered 26.1 points per game (65th) en route to a 5-7 season.

