Skip to main content

Simpson University names first head coach

Simpson, a startup NAIA program in California, has named their first head coach in program history.

Shawn Daniel, who most recently coordinated the offense at Sterling College (NAIA - KS) for one season, has been tabbed to lead the program.

A veteran coach with 15 years of college coaching experience at six different schools, Daniel has also coached at other NAIA programs including Missouri Valley, Lyon College and Midland. 

Simpson will hold scrimmages in the fall, followed by their first full season in fall of 2024.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Tags
terms:
naiaSimpsonCalifornia

You May Like

Jake Dickert

Washington State coach Jake Dickert blasts wide-open Portal, says opposing coaches are targeting Cougars' players and parents

Dickert just completed an impressive seven-win campaign in his first year as head coach

By John Brice
nc A&t

Sources: North Carolina A&T making change atop Aggies' football program

Sam Washington had guided A&T the past five years

By John Brice
Zach Arnett Ms State

Mississippi State will elevate Zach Arnett to head coach

Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett is expected to step into the head coaching position following the sudden death of Mike Leach.

By Doug Samuels
CIN - Staff Tracker copy-1

Cincinnati Staff Tracker (2022-23)

By Doug Samuels
Mark Hall Chowan

UNC Pembroke finds new head coach at in-state D-II program

Chowan (D-II - NC) head coach Mark Hall is leaving after two seasons to take over UNC Pembroke.

By Doug Samuels
kent state - Staff Tracker -1

Kent State Staff Tracker (2022-23)

By Doug Samuels
Devin Mockobee

New Purdue head coach Ryan Walters blesses first team meeting with a #ScholarshipAlert

The coaching proverb "Every day is a job interview" came to life in the Purdue team room on Tuesday night.

By Zach Barnett
West Texas A&M

West Texas A&M names Josh Lynn new head coach

Josh Lynn resigns at Nebraska-Kearney and has taken over at West Texas A&M.

By Doug Samuels