Simpson University names first head coach

Simpson, a startup NAIA program in California, has named their first head coach in program history.

Shawn Daniel, who most recently coordinated the offense at Sterling College (NAIA - KS) for one season, has been tabbed to lead the program.

A veteran coach with 15 years of college coaching experience at six different schools, Daniel has also coached at other NAIA programs including Missouri Valley, Lyon College and Midland.

Simpson will hold scrimmages in the fall, followed by their first full season in fall of 2024.

