Holtz led the Bulldogs to seven bowl games in nine seasons on the job.

Skip Holtz will not return at Louisiana Tech, the school announced Friday.

"Skip and I talked and agreed it was time for a change for both parties," said AD Eric Wood. "Louisiana Tech owes Skip a debt of gratitude for his loyalty and dedication to our football student-athletes, our University, and our community over the past decade.



"He has been able to accomplish some things that weren't previously done here on a consistent basis prior to his arrival. We continue to be committed to winning conference championships, and that expectation is stronger than ever."

Holtz said the move is not a firing or a retirement, but a redirection.

"This is the right time for me to evaluate a new start in my career," said Holtz. "I've had the privilege of mentoring young people and building football programs for more than 30 years, including the last nine as head coach of Louisiana Tech. The past two seasons have brought additional challenges to our program, and I simply think it is time for someone else to have the chance to lead this special group of young men.



"I am not done coaching football and have great passion and energy to continue to lead young men through this game that I love so much. It is just time for me to channel my energies elsewhere.

Holtz is 64-49 at Louisiana Tech and 152-120 overall in coaching. Following a 4-8 debut in 2013, Holtz guided the Bulldogs to seven consecutive bowl games from 2014-20.

He led Louisiana Tech to three Conference USA West Division championships, including a share of the division crown as recently as 2019.

The Bulldogs are 3-8 entering Saturday's finale against Rice.

Prior to Louisiana Tech, Holtz went 34-23 with an FCS quarterfinals trip at Connecticut, 38-27 with two Conference USA titles at East Carolina.

Per terms of his contract, Skip will receive $3 million with no offset from future employment per Steve Berkowitz.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.