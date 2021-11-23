Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Publish date:

Sources: Dykes, TCU nearing deal; Lashlee next up at SMU?

With Sonny Dykes poised to leave SMU for TCU, his pending exit creates a ripple effect around more than just two programs.
Author:

Though its search included conversations with, among others, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, Louisiana's Billy Napier and Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, TCU is poised to make Sonny Dykes its next head coach.

Multiple sources within the past 10 days strongly indicated to FootballScoop that the Horned Frogs' leadership had zeroed in all efforts on securing Dykes, the SMU coach with 25 wins in his past three seasons who also is a Texas native.

The deal could be announced as soon as this weekend, sources said, after SMU concludes its regular season Saturday at home against Tulsa – a contest in which the Mustangs can secure their second season of nine or more wins in the past three years.

But Dykes' seemingly imminent departure doesn't just mean a spot filled at a Power 5 school for Big 12 resident TCU.

It also, perhaps only briefly, leaves vacant one of the very best Group of 5 jobs. Sources indicate Rhett Lashlee would be a strong candidate for the SMU job. 

Miami's offensive coordinator the past two seasons, Lashlee served on Dykes' Mustangs staff in 2018-19 as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.

Of course, if that domino falls on South Beach, Lashlee's departure then brings back into question the future of Miami head coach Manny Diaz, who has faced elevated scrutiny this season as the Hurricanes have posted just a 6-5 mark this season and 20-15 ledger overall since Diaz took over the program prior to the 2019 season.

The Hurricanes face Atlantic Coast Conference cellar-dweller Duke this week on the road. Unless Miami wins that game and a bowl game, the program will have its second season in three years of six or more losses.

Blake James, the since-fired athletics director atop the Miami program, had declined to endorse Diaz's return of another year midseason, when James emphasized Diaz needed to win games.

If Lashlee and SMU formally reach agreement, it's a move that Miami's current interim leadership – the school has a search firm in its quest for a new athletics director to replace James – must factor into their evaluation of Diaz's future atop the program.

Clearly a lot of moving part here, so stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.  

Tags
terms:
Sonny DykesRhett LashleeSMUTCU

You May Like

2021 Broyles Semi

Broyles Award announces 15 semifinalists

College football's top award for assistant coaches has been narrowed down to 15 semifinalists.

2 minutes ago
Drink Mullen

"When you sow jackass, you reap jackass."

Eliah Drinkwitz pushed Dan Mullen out the door at Florida on Saturday night, and on Tuesday the Mizzou coach gave his former colleague a parting kick to the backside.

33 minutes ago
Giants Garrett Judge

New York Giants have let go offensive coordinator Jason Garrett

27 minutes ago
New Mexico State

Sources: New Mexico State expected to make coaching change

Jerry Kill could make his full-time return to head coaching after a 7-year absence, sources say.

4 hours ago
Jim Collins SVSU

Wittenberg to hire veteran head coach with recent FBS stop as new head coach, per report

Wittenberg is set to hire Jim Collins, a veteran head coach who spent the 2019 season on staff at Army, as their new leader.

4 hours ago
John Garrett Lafayette

Lafayette College parting ways with John Garrett

After a five-year run, John Garrett will not have his contract renewed at Lafayette (FCS - PA).

59 minutes ago
Brian Kelly

With speculation around USC mounting, Brian Kelly answers whether he'd ever leave Notre Dame, and what it would take

After calling the speculation regarding him and USC a "smokescreen" Brian Kelly adds that he can't see himself leaving Notre Dame unless the fairy godmother floats a monster check...then he'll at least run it by one important person in his life.

21 hours ago
USC Trojan

The latest at Southern Cal: FootballScoop's podcast talks a pair of NFL candidates, more

The Trojans present a prime opportunity and should be nearing the end of their 10-week search

22 hours ago