Skip to main content
November 11, 2021
Publish date:

Source: Baylor promoting from within to fill vacant OLBs job

A longtime student of Ron Roberts and Dave Aranda, Caleb Young will step into his first on-the-field coaching job in college football.
Author:

Baylor is expected to promote Caleb Young to fill the outside linebackers job vacated when Joey McGuire took the Texas Tech job, sources told FootballScoop on Thursday.

Young is currently the Bears' quality control coach. He is a longtime disciple of head coach Dave Aranda and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts. Young played linebacker under head coach Roberts at Southeastern Louisiana from 2012-16, helping the Lions reach two FCS playoffs.

Following one season in the Texas high school ranks, Young joined LSU as a graduate assistant working with the inside linebackers. He moved to analyst for the Tigers' 2019 title run, then followed Aranda and Roberts to Baylor in 2020.

The 13th-ranked Bears host No. 8 Oklahoma on Saturday (noon ET, Fox). 

You May Like

Caleb Williams

FootballScoop Pick 'Em: Week 11

The only website brave enough to pick all the major college football games is back at it again.

2 hours ago
QwikGem

QwikGem - Week 11 - Yamir Knight

2 hours ago
Nuggets

#Nuggets: All the important games as we head into the stretch run

With three weeks left to play, dozens of teams will play their way into or out of conference title games this weekend.

4 hours ago
Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo vs. Kiffin this weekend will feature two coaches on opposite sides of how to use analytics

This weekend's match up with Ole Miss will feature two offensive head coaches who have differing opinions on how analytics should be used when it comes to fourth-down decisions.

5 hours ago
(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Jim Mora has agreed to be the next head coach at UConn

Former UCLA and NFL head coach Jim Mora is set to make a return to college football, per report.

7 hours ago
McNeese

Southland Conference holds on to McNeese... at a price

"We're the captains now," McNeese president Daryl Burckel and AD Heath Schroyer told Southland membership.

Nov 10, 2021
image001-1

Best and worst coaching decisions - Week 9

Nov 10, 2021
Hilbert college

Startup Division III program in New York tabs first head coach

Hilbert College (D-III - NY) moves quickly to name Jim Kubiak, who has 30-years of football experience in a variety of roles, to be the first leader of their football program

Nov 10, 2021