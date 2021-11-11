Source: Baylor promoting from within to fill vacant OLBs job

A longtime student of Ron Roberts and Dave Aranda, Caleb Young will step into his first on-the-field coaching job in college football.

Baylor is expected to promote Caleb Young to fill the outside linebackers job vacated when Joey McGuire took the Texas Tech job, sources told FootballScoop on Thursday.

Young is currently the Bears' quality control coach. He is a longtime disciple of head coach Dave Aranda and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts. Young played linebacker under head coach Roberts at Southeastern Louisiana from 2012-16, helping the Lions reach two FCS playoffs.

Following one season in the Texas high school ranks, Young joined LSU as a graduate assistant working with the inside linebackers. He moved to analyst for the Tigers' 2019 title run, then followed Aranda and Roberts to Baylor in 2020.

The 13th-ranked Bears host No. 8 Oklahoma on Saturday (noon ET, Fox).