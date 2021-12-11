Source: Oklahoma adding another FBS defensive coordinator to staff

Source tells FootballScoop Brent Venables is planning to add Brandon Hall to his defensive staff.

Hall served as defensive coordinator at Troy the past three seasons and four seasons prior to that at Jacksonville State.

Hall's career began at Oklahoma, serving as a student assistant in the late nineties before becoming a graduate assistant for Venables. He would remain on staff at OU through the 2005 season.

After spending one season at Northern Iowa, Hall returned to the state of Oklahoma where he served as defensive coordinator at Broken Arrow HS. He would go on to coach linebackers for three seasons at Central Oklahoma before returning to OU for one season (2011 - Venables' final season before leaving for Clemson).

Hall would then coach at Arkansas State for one season with Gus Malzahn before going with Gus to Auburn for one season before he became defensive coordinator at Jacksonville State.

The past ten seasons Hall has worked with safeties so one would think he would coach that for Venables who yesterday announced Ted Roof as defensive coordinator / linebackers.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news.