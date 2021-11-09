Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Publish date:

Source: Dodge City CC is making a head coaching change

Sources tell FootballScoop that Dodge City CC has decided that Ricky Coon will not return in 2022.
Author:

Sources tell FootballScoop that Dodge City CC (KS) is making a change at the top of their program.

Ricky Coon will not return for a fourth season leading the team, sources shared with us.

Dodge City finished the 2021 season 3-6.

Coon went 2-5 during the spring season of 2021, and was 0-10 in his first season in 2019 with the team.

Before taking over the Dodge City program, Coon spent five seasons as the assistant head coach and defensive line coach at Southeast Missouri State (FCS). 

Coon had prior stops as a defensive coordinator at the community college level at Northwest Mississippi CC, Ellsworth CC (JC - IA), and Highland CC (JC - KS).

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news. 

