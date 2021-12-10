Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Source: Idaho State tabbing Pac-12 coordinator to lead program

Cal special teams coordinator Charle Ragle is set to become the new head coach at Idaho State.
Sources tell FootballScoop that Idaho State (FCS) is planning to make Cal special teams coordinator Charlie Ragle as their new head coach. 

An announcement is expected later today.

This will mark Ragle's first opportunity to lead his own program at the college level, and he was the last remaining coach from Justin Wilcox's first Cal staff in 2017.

He takes over for Rob Phenicie, who went 16-35 in five seasons leading the program.

Ragle will look to revive a program that has historically struggled. The last head coach to leave Pocatello with a winning record was Bob Griffin, who led the program to a 21-20 mark from 1972-75. 

Idaho State plays in the Big Sky with the likes of Eastern Washington, Montana, Northern Arizona, and Weber State, among others.

Idaho State's finalists included Ragle, Washington State offensive coordinator Brian Smith and an FCS offensive coordinator who is still coaching in the playoffs sources tell FootballScoop. 

