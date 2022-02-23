Source: Nevada losing new offensive line coach to SEC

Louie Addazio is expected to join his father on the staff at Texas A&M, sources tell FootballScoop.

After two seasons as the offensive line coach at Colorado State working with his dad, Steve, Louie Addazio had accepted the offensive line job at Nevada back in early January.

Now, sources tell FootballScoop that Louie is heading to the SEC.

Louie is expected to join the Texas A&M staff, sources share. His exact role in College Station is unknown at this time.

Before taking the job in Fort Collins to work with his dad, Louie coached the tight ends at Bowling Green for a season and also spent three seasons a graduate assistant working with the offensive line at Ohio State under Urban Meyer.

There, he will reunite with his father, who accepted the offensive line job on Jimbo Fisher's staff back in January after head coaching stops at Temple, Boston College, and Colorado State.

Nevada, now led by Ken Wilson, will now be tasked with finding their tenth offensive line coach since 2009. The program has had some really good offensive line coaches come through there over the last decade-plus including Chris Klenakis, Cameron Norcross, and Ron Hudson, among others.

