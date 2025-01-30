Skip to main content

Source: Northern Iowa set to add youngest GM in Division I football

At 23, Chandler is believed to be the youngest GM in Division I football.

There's no denying that the movement at the Division I level to add general manager roles has grown exponentially the past two seasons.

A lot of the GM roles being filled by rising support staffers that have an eye for talent, and that have the skillset to handle all the things that go into roster management, which includes the transfer portal and important NIL details.

With those recent introductions to college football so critical to the job description, it should come as no surprise that being a college GM is a young person's game.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Northern Iowa is set to bring in what could be the youngest college GM at the Division I level.

Owen Chandler, a defensive assistant at Ashland (D-II - OH), is set to join the UNI staff as their newly minted GM, sources share.

In addition to duties on the defensive side of the ball, Chandler also served as assistant DFO for the Ashland program.

At just 23 years old, he's believed to be the youngest person to hold the GM title at the Division I level among football programs.

Before joining the Eagles, the former student assistant at Ohio Northern (D-III) served as a quality control coach on defense working with the defensive backs for a season.

At Northern Iowa, he joins the staff of Todd Stepsis, the man tabbed to replace longtime UNI head coach Mark Farley.

Stepsis enters his first year with the Panthers after a six-season run at Drake (FCS - IA), where he went 16-7 over the past two seasons, including an impressive 15-1 mark in conference play.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Willie Fritz Houston

Source: Willie Fritz and Houston set to add PJ Hall to staff

By Doug Samuels
sam king wazzu

Sources: Washington State bringing veteran coach from strong FCS program to aide offense

Sam King to help coach Cougars quarterbacks

By John Brice
Washington State

Sources: Washington State nabs new director of recruiting strategy

Anthony Calcutta stepping into new role for Cougars

By John Brice
NFL

NFL data says concussions hit a record low this past year

Less lower body extremity strains were also recorded.

By Doug Samuels
Ryan Day Kelly Clarkson

Fresh off a national title, Ryan Day hits the talk-show circuit

What thoughts do Jimmy Fallon and Kelly Clarkson have on Ohio State's march to a national title? Better question: Were they aware it happened before the show's taping?

By Zach Barnett
dre brown illinois usc

Sources: USC poised to raid Big Ten foe for new top-level personnel, recruiting staffer

Former Illinois star running back Dre Brown set to exit alma mater to reunite with Chad Bowden

By John Brice
Florida State North Carolina

ESPN extends ACC deal, conference expected to remain intact

The ACC and ESPN have reached an agreement to secure the near-term future of the conference.

By Zach Barnett
ETBU football

D-III program hires one of the youngest offensive coordinators in college football

ETBU's offensive coordinator just finished his bachelor's degree last month.

By Doug Samuels