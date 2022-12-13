Sources: Tim Beck targeting Travis Trickett for key hire

New Coastal Carolina head coach Tim Beck has targeted Travis Trickett as his new offensive coordinator.

Sources tell FootballScoop that new Coastal Carolina head coach Tim Beck is seeking to hire Travis Trickett as his offensive coordinator.

Trickett, who is just 37, spent last season at South Florida as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks.

He has previously called offenses at Samford (FCS - AL), Florida Atlantic, and Georgia State.

For a number of years now, Coastal had been known under Joe Moglia and Jamey Chadwell as having one of the most innovative and exciting offenses in college football blending option principles with a spread attack utilizing an undersized offensive line (at least by traditional FBS standards) to pave the way.

For Trickett, coaching is in his veins. His dad (Rick) is a legendary offensive line coach with stops at Auburn, LSU, West Virginia and Florida State, his younger brother (Clint) currently serves as the offensive coordinator at Marshall, and his youngest brother (Chance) currently serves as a scout for the LA Rams.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.