Source: Tom Herman fills key off-field role from Texas staff

Tom Herman has hired Tyler Fambrough to a key off-field role on his new Florida Atlantic staff, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday.

Fambrough will be the senior analyst for Florida Atlantic and double as the special assistant to the head coach.

Fambrough comes from Texas. A student assistant at Tarleton State in 2018-19, Fambrough transferred to Texas as a student assistant in 2020, and was promoted to graduate assistant for the 2022 campaign.

Fambrough is the second former Texas staffer to join Herman in Boca Raton. Matt Smidebush, a key operations staffer for Herman at Houston and Texas, has joined Hermn at FAU as his chief of staff. 

On offense, Herman hired Charlie Frye as his offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, joined by Ed Warinner (associate head coach/run game coordinator/offensive line), David Beaty (wide receivers), Chris Perkins (running backs) and Chad Lunsford (tight ends/special teams). Former Owl Nick Tronti is the graduate assistant on offense.

Florida Atlantic begins the Tom Herman Era Sept. 2 versus Monmouth.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

