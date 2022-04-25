Skip to main content

Source: UW-Stevens Point set to name one of small college football's top coordinators to head coaching role

Luke Venne has spent nearly two decades at UW-Oshkosh and is now set to become the new head coach at UW-Stevens Point.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Luke Venne, who spent the past 19 seasons helping to build the UW-Oshkosh program into the national power they have become, is set to become the new head coach at UW-Stevens Point.

Local outlet WSAW-TV is reporting the same.

He'll be going from one of the top programs in the WIAC - widely considered one of the toughest conferences in small college football - to one that finished last season winless in WIAC play for his first head coaching opportunity.

Venne has served as the Oshkosh offensive coordinator for the past six seasons, and helped lead the program to their first appearance in the national title game in 2016. 

Since becoming the program's offensive coordinator, Venne has led on of the most consistent offenses in small college football and they've been able to win at least a share of the ultra-competitive WIAC three of the past six seasons.

Venne will take over a team that went 2-8 last season and 0-7 in WIAC conference play.

While the program has hit a rough spot the last few years, and to find a year they finished over .500 you'd have to go back to a 6-4 season in 2016, winning is not a foreign concept for the UWSP program. Back in 2014, UWSP finished 7-3, losing to Oshkosh and UW-Whitewater.

Venne steps in for Greg Breitbach, who led the program the last four seasons before stepping down to pursue other opportunities.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Screen Shot 2022-04-25 at 10.41.07 AM

Texas A&M launches $200 million facilities campaign

The Aggies are leaving no stone unturned and no penny unspent in their quest for the mountaintop.

By Zach Barnett2 hours ago
Jack Swarbrick

Jack Swarbrick sees a great split coming in college athletics

Major college sports won't split into fourths, Notre Dame's AD predicts, but into two distinct types of college football programs.

By Zach Barnett4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-24 at 6.30.54 PM

Deion Sanders says his Jackson State program 'Lives in the Portal,' blasts last offense as 'that dern predictable'

Sanders also showcased freshman sensation Travis Hunter, who had two TDs and two picks

By John Brice18 hours ago
Barry Switzer

Barry Switzer leading Oklahoma's NIL efforts with plans to pay every Sooner football player

OU's new NIL collective has designs on paying every Sooner football player at least $40,000 per year.

By Zach BarnettApr 23, 2022
WVU Secondary

Would you rather have a team full of talent or experience?

Working with a talented Mountaineer secondary after having experience in 2021, Dontae Wright explains why the talent vs. experience question is such a good one.

By Doug SamuelsApr 22, 2022
Florida Memorial

Florida Memorial finds their new head coach

Florida Memorial has found an experienced head coach in Bobby Rome II to continue their program's restart after six decades without football.

By Doug SamuelsApr 21, 2022
University of Notre Dame

Sources: Notre Dame recruiting assistant set to take over as Dartmouth personnel director

Landan Yount is poised to replace Coady Keller, another former Irish recruiting assistant now heading a Mid-American Conference program

By John BriceApr 21, 2022
Texas A&M

Sources: Texas A&M adds assistant AD for player engagement

Troy Kema is set to return to College Station after eight years away, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Zach BarnettApr 21, 2022