Source: UW-Stevens Point set to name one of small college football's top coordinators to head coaching role

Luke Venne has spent nearly two decades at UW-Oshkosh and is now set to become the new head coach at UW-Stevens Point.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Luke Venne, who spent the past 19 seasons helping to build the UW-Oshkosh program into the national power they have become, is set to become the new head coach at UW-Stevens Point.

Local outlet WSAW-TV is reporting the same.

He'll be going from one of the top programs in the WIAC - widely considered one of the toughest conferences in small college football - to one that finished last season winless in WIAC play for his first head coaching opportunity.

Venne has served as the Oshkosh offensive coordinator for the past six seasons, and helped lead the program to their first appearance in the national title game in 2016.

Since becoming the program's offensive coordinator, Venne has led on of the most consistent offenses in small college football and they've been able to win at least a share of the ultra-competitive WIAC three of the past six seasons.

Venne will take over a team that went 2-8 last season and 0-7 in WIAC conference play.

While the program has hit a rough spot the last few years, and to find a year they finished over .500 you'd have to go back to a 6-4 season in 2016, winning is not a foreign concept for the UWSP program. Back in 2014, UWSP finished 7-3, losing to Oshkosh and UW-Whitewater.

Venne steps in for Greg Breitbach, who led the program the last four seasons before stepping down to pursue other opportunities.

