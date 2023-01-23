Source: Veteran FBS assistant top target for Kennesaw State offensive coordinator

Kennesaw State (FCS - GA) lost offensive coordinator Grant Chestnut to Navy, where new head coach Brian Newberry revamped the offensive staff upon taking over for longtime leader Ken Niumatalolo.

Per sources, the Owls have a veteran FBS assistant as a top target for their opening.

Chris Klenakis, who spent last season as the offensive line coach at Liberty, is a top target to take over as offensive coordinator for the Owls, sources tell FootballScoop.

We are told a decision hasn't been finalized, but a deal is likely to be reached.

A veteran FBS and Power Five assistant, Klenakis has coached at Nevada, Southern Miss, Arkansas, Iowa State, and Louisville.

Before joining the Flames before the start of the 2022 season, Klenakis spent the 2021 season in an offensive quality control capacity at South Alabama.

His last stop as offensive coordinator came at Nevada from 2004-09, where the Wolf Pack were the only school in college football history to have three players hit the 1,000 yard mark on the ground.

Since then, he has primarily worked with the offensive line and tight ends.

