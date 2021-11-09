Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Source: Western Illinois is making a change at head coach

Sources tell FootballScoop that change is happening at the top of the Western Illinois program.
The Western Illinois Leathernecks, headed into a late-season open date, are making a change atop the program.

Sources tell FootballScoop that amidst a 2-8 season and with only a trip left to Northern Iowa that Jared Elliott will not return to lead the Leathernecks next season. 

Elliott was promoted to head coach back in January of 2018 after previously serving as the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, and he also mentored the team's quarterbacks.

With two previous stops as an assistant at Western Illinois, Elliott also spent time as an assistant at Carthage (D-III - WI), and was a graduate assistant at Miami of Ohio, where he played quarterback and receiver. 

Western Illinois has struggled to find its footing in arguably one of the toughest Football Championship Subdivision conferences in the Missouri Valley.

Losses for the Leathernecks this season have come against FCS powers Montana, Eastern Washington, South Dakota State, North Dakota and South Dakota; they lost their season opener at Football Bowls Subdivision program Ball State by just 10 points, 31-21.

Elliott led the program to a 5-6 mark in his first season, then dropped to 1-11 in 2019. They played a spring schedule where they finished 1-5 before entering his fourth season this fall.

The next head coach of the program will inherit a team that will play a guarantee game week 2 against PJ Fleck and Minnesota while getting NDSU and Northern Iowa at home in 2022.

Update> WIU has now confirmed this news. Elliott will coach the final game on their schedule on November 20th; but the parties have "mutually agreed" that will be his last game as head coach at WIU. 

You May Like

Joey McGuire Tech

Source: Joey McGuire targeting Big 12, Texas ties for coordinators

The new Texas Tech coach is looking for relationship-oriented coaches that can win in a Big 12 that has evolved schematically from his passing-obsessed reputation.

2 minutes ago
Dodge City Football

Source: Dodge City CC is making a head coaching change

Sources tell FootballScoop that Dodge City CC has decided that Ricky Coon will not return in 2022.

3 hours ago
OC Tracker Tnail

2021-22 Offensive Coordinator Tracker

Track all of the offensive coordinator movement from around college football via this page.

3 hours ago
DC Tracker Tnail (1)

2021-22 Defensive Coordinator Tracker

Track all of the defensive coordinator movement from around college football via this page.

4 hours ago
Fort Scott Football

A Kansas Junior College has decided to drop football

Citing that they can no longer field a competitive team due to changes in the conference rules and limited resources, Fort Scott CC has unanimously decided to eliminate their football program.

7 hours ago
Nuclear Winter VII

FootballScoop's Nuclear Winter VII

As the night grows longer and the air gets colder, the truth you can no longer deny is here. Nuclear Winter is back.

8 hours ago
Jimmy Lake

Washington's Jimmy Lake has issued an apology

Following the sideline incident with a player on Saturday, and the announcement of his one-game suspension, Washington head coach Jimmy Lake has issued an apology.

20 hours ago
Deion Sanders

An update on Deion Sanders' health in his quest to return to coaching Jackson State

The NFL Hall of Famer and first-year college football head coach is seeking to return from serious medical conditions.

22 hours ago