November 15, 2021
Sources: Aaron Krepps will not return at Bluffton University

After three seasons, Bluffton is moving on from the Aaron Krepps era, sources tell FootballScoop.
Despite ending the season on a two-game winning streak, Bluffton (D-III - OH) will not be bringing head coach Aaron Krepps back for another season, sources tell FootballScoop.

Sources tell us that the news has been shared in a release today with Bluffton football alumni.

Kreps just wrapped up his third season leading the program after previously serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Beavers.

Bluffton finished the 2021 season 4-6 overall and 3-4 in Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

In 2018, his first season, the Beavers finished 3-7 overall, followed by a 2-8 year in 2019. Bluffton, like many D-III programs, didn't play a 2020 schedule.

Krepps took over the program following the best four year stretch the school had in over two decades, going 23-17 overall and compiling a 20-12 mark in HCAC play.

Prior to joining the Bluffton staff, Krepps was an assistant at Ohio Northern where he coached the receivers and served as special teams coordinator.

Past coaching stops for Krepps include Alderson Broaddus (D-II - WV), Adrian (D-III - MI), and Eastern Michigan where he got his start in coaching as a graduate assistant.

Sources share that defensive coordinator Devan HIll is stepping in as the interim director of football operations to lead the team and all other assistant coaches and graduate assistants will remain with the program until a new head coach is named.

