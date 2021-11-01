Sources: Alabama State is planning to make a head coaching change

Sources tell FootballScoop that Alabama State is planning to move on from Donald HIll-Eley.

The decision comes after the program lost to Alabama A&M this past weekend (42-28) to drop to 3-4 on the year.

Hill-Eley was named interim head coach after an 0-5 start to 2017 season, and was officially promoted to the head coaching post at the conclusion of the season after leading the team to five wins in their final six games. He had been on the coaching staff since 2015 as part of Brian Jenkins staff.

Overall, Hill-Eley record is 20-21 leading the program.

The veteran coach previously led the Morgan State program for 12 seasons, where he compiled a 59-77 record.

Sources tell FootballScoop defensive coordinator Travis Pearson is expected to serve as interim head coach.

Update> ASU has now made this official.