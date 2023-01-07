Skip to main content

Sources: Alex Golesh snagging former Florida State staffer for top personnel spot

Golesh continues to assemble his inaugural South Florida staff

Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh has his first director of player personnel.

Golesh, who last month accepted the South Florida head coaching post after a breakthrough season as the Vols’ offensive coordinator during which Golesh emerged as a Broyles Award finalist and also elicited interest from Cincinnati among other openings, is hiring former Florida State recruiting assistant Ephi Levy as the Bulls’ director of player personnel.

Most recently Levy served as Kent State’s head of personnel.

A Florida State graduate who worked his way up through the Seminoles’ football office from student assistant to full-time recruiting assistant, Levy spent the 2022 year as director of player personnel for Mid-American Conference program Kent State.

The Golden Flashes lost their former head coach, Sean Lewis, last month when Lewis exited the program to become Deion Sanders’s offensive coordinator at Colorado.

Kent State then hired Kenni Burns away from Minnesota for its top spot last month.

Golesh has been systematically assembling his first staff as a head coach, drawing a number of key hires away from the University of Tennessee. In addition to Andrew Warsaw, who’s going to fill a general manager-type role after carving a reputation as one of college football’s top directors of operations, Golesh tabbed Chad Creamer as his special teams coordinator and earlier this week Tyson Kee joined USF as an analyst.

You May Like

Screen Shot 2023-01-08 at 3.05.06 PM

UNLV set to hire Texas assistant as offensive coordinator

As Howard's offensive coordinator, Brennan Marion once helped score the biggest point-spread upset in FBS history... over UNLV.

By Zach Barnett
Sonny Dykes Kirby Smart

Sonny Dykes and Kirby Smart talk recruiting calendar ahead of national title game

The AFCA convention is underway in Charlotte, but the most important conversation regarding the coaching profession may have taken place 2,500 miles away.

By Zach Barnett
TCU

Sources: TCU bolstering recruiting staff with longtime FBS personnel director

Dave Roberson has been a key figure at Arkansas State, Utah State

By John Brice
Jeff Traylor

Update at UTSA

With Matt Mattox set to leave for Purdue and Will Stein already gone to Oregon, Jeff Traylor is preparing to continue his practice of promoting from within.

By Zach Barnett
Matt Mattox

Sources: Purdue targeting one of top Group of 5 offensive line coaches

Matt Mattox could become the third UTSA coordinator to take a Power 5 job in the past two years.

By Zach Barnett
Screen Shot 2023-01-06 at 7.57.37 PM

In advance of CAA move, North Carolina A&T tabs CAA coordinator as head coach

William & Mary defensive coordinator Vincent Brown is the new head coach at North Carolina A&T.

By Zach Barnett
hull

Sources: Hue Jackson landing highly regarded FBS assistant, Louisiana native as Grambling OC

Tony Hull has deep-reaching ties throughout the state of Louisiana

By John Brice
Dominique-Bowman-cornerbacks-2022-Spring

Sources: Top young defensive assistant Dominique Bowman parting ways with Arkansas, exploring other opportunities

Bowman is a former AFCA 35 Under 35 honoree

By John Brice