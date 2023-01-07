Sources: Alex Golesh snagging former Florida State staffer for top personnel spot

Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh has his first director of player personnel.

Golesh, who last month accepted the South Florida head coaching post after a breakthrough season as the Vols’ offensive coordinator during which Golesh emerged as a Broyles Award finalist and also elicited interest from Cincinnati among other openings, is hiring former Florida State recruiting assistant Ephi Levy as the Bulls’ director of player personnel.

Most recently Levy served as Kent State’s head of personnel.

A Florida State graduate who worked his way up through the Seminoles’ football office from student assistant to full-time recruiting assistant, Levy spent the 2022 year as director of player personnel for Mid-American Conference program Kent State.

The Golden Flashes lost their former head coach, Sean Lewis, last month when Lewis exited the program to become Deion Sanders’s offensive coordinator at Colorado.

Kent State then hired Kenni Burns away from Minnesota for its top spot last month.

Golesh has been systematically assembling his first staff as a head coach, drawing a number of key hires away from the University of Tennessee. In addition to Andrew Warsaw, who’s going to fill a general manager-type role after carving a reputation as one of college football’s top directors of operations, Golesh tabbed Chad Creamer as his special teams coordinator and earlier this week Tyson Kee joined USF as an analyst.