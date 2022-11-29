Skip to main content

Sources: App State making a change at defensive coordinator

Sources tell FootballScoop defensive coordinator Dale Jones' contract is not being renewed. 

Jones has been a mainstay at App since the mid '90s, coaching on or coordinating the defense for the better part of 30 years. Jones left for one season to go with Scott Satterfield to Louisville; but returned for the 2020 season and has served as defensive coordinator since. 

Jones' ties to the community are deep and he will forever be remembered as one of the great coaches to have served the players at Appalachian State University. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news. 

