Skip to main content

Sources: App State has their new defensive line coach

Victor Cabral spent last season out of college football, but is set for a return to the FBS ranks.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Cabral will be the new defensive line coach at Appalachian State.

Cabral is the former defensive line coach at Georgia Southern.

He previously spent 11 seasons on the staff at Georgia Southern in three different stints, working with newly hired App State defensive coordinator Scot Sloan as defensive line coach from 2018-21.

Cabral, a Georgia Southern alumnus, and standout defensive lineman in the early 2000's where he helped them win the 2000 national title, also previously mentored the defensive line at Samford, Georgia Military College.

He has also served in off field roles with his alma mater as well, including director of player personnel and video and quality control roles.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

Update >> The school has announced the hire.

You May Like

Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders wants Colorado roster to be 80 percent transfers

Sanders reportedly told CU AD Rick George he wants to follow the 40-40-20 model to roster building, but his actions indicate it'll be closer to 50-50.

By Zach Barnett
tcu

The FootballScoop Latest: Kendal Briles-TCU, Harbaugh-Michigan, NIL, NCAA Transfer Portal, offseason moves in the Podcast's 2023 return

Zach Barnett, John Brice and Scott Roussel hit the ground running (slowly) and talking as the FootballScoop Podcast resumes in the new year, tackling the latest, most pressing issues throughout the college football landscape:

By John Brice
Screen Shot 2023-01-18 at 10.41.57 AM

NAIA program hires youngest head coach in college football

Waldorf (NAIA - IA) moved quickly to elevate their young offensive coordinator to head coach.

By Doug Samuels
briles

Sources provide update on TCU and Kendal Briles

Briles has most recently guided the high-powered Arkansas offense

By John Brice
Zak Hill ASU

Former Pac-12 coordinator lands a top high school head coaching job

Zak Hill has been selected to take over one of the top high school football programs in the country

By Doug Samuels
Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl announces 2023 coaching staffs

The event will debut a new "coach up" format with this year's game.

By Zach Barnett
Screen Shot 2023-01-17 at 7.21.29 PM

Sources: Lehigh taps Division III head coach as defensive coordinator

Rich Nagy is set to return to FCS after three seasons at Allegheny College.

By Zach Barnett
Matt Weiss

Michigan co-OC Matt Weiss on leave amid police investigation

University of Michigan police are investigating "computer access crimes" allegedly originating from Schembechler Hall.

By Zach Barnett