Sources: App State has their new defensive line coach

Victor Cabral spent last season out of college football, but is set for a return to the FBS ranks.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Cabral will be the new defensive line coach at Appalachian State.

Cabral is the former defensive line coach at Georgia Southern.

He previously spent 11 seasons on the staff at Georgia Southern in three different stints, working with newly hired App State defensive coordinator Scot Sloan as defensive line coach from 2018-21.

Cabral, a Georgia Southern alumnus, and standout defensive lineman in the early 2000's where he helped them win the 2000 national title, also previously mentored the defensive line at Samford, Georgia Military College.

He has also served in off field roles with his alma mater as well, including director of player personnel and video and quality control roles.

Update >> The school has announced the hire.