Sources: App State hires key off-field staffer away from Power 5 program

Appalachian State is set to hire Thomas Guerry as its general manager and director of player personnel, sources told FootballScoop on Wednesday.

Guerry arrives from Georgia Tech, where he was the director of player personnel for former head coach Geoff Collins and was retained by new head coach Brent Key.

The Mississippi State grad has, to date, spent the entirety of his career working in Power 5 personnel departments, starting at his alma mater. 

He spent four years in operations and recruiting at Georgia, then five seasons (2014-18) as the director of recruiting operations at Virginia Tech. 

Guerry has handled a wide array of tasks within the recruiting experience, from on-campus recruiting, to summer camps, to digital media and graphic design. At App State he'll work with head coach Shawn Clark to manage the Mountaineers' roster from 1-to-85 and beyond. 

The Mountaineers went 6-6 in 2022 after posting 19 wins in Clark's first two campaigns. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

