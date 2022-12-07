Sources: Arizona State, Dillingham targeting renowned Arizona high school coach

Kenny Dillingham is seemingly bent on having every corner of Arizona covered as Dillingham assembles his inaugural Arizona State staff.

Nowhere has Dillingham done more work than to ensure that his Sun Devils’ staff has deep-rooted connections with the nationally acclaimed Arizona high school scene.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Dillingham has one more major Arizona prep football target – and a deal could be consummated this weekend.

Dillingham is seeking to add record-setting veteran Saguaro High School coach Jason Mohns to fill out his Arizona State staff.

With his Sabercats back in Arizona’s Open Division state championship tilt this weekend, Mohns is focused only on another championship for the Scottsdale-based program, which set a state record last decade with six-straight championships and has emerged as one of Nike’s featured national high school programs.

His late father, Greg, a former college and professional coach who worked at Arizona State, Oklahoma State and in the NFL, among other stops, Jason Mohns has been a part of the Sabercats’ program for some 13 years.

Mohns, who’s previously served as a head coach in the prestigious U.S. Army All-American Bowl as well as worked with USA Football, has been a multi-time Arizona high school coach of the year and likewise garnered national prep coach of the year accolades.