Sources: Arizona State nabbing top Fresno assistant for key Sun Devils' role

Saga Tuitele just helped the Bulldogs to the Mountain West championship

Kenny Dillingham continues to assemble an impressive debut staff for Dillingham's first season atop the Arizona State football program.

And on Tuesday, Dillingham moved toward another key hire.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Dillingham is snagging Saga Tuitele away from Fresno State to coach the Sun Devils' offensive line.

Tuitele helped Fresno State, in Jeff Tedford's first return season, to topple Boise State last weekend on the road to win the Mountain West Conference championship game.

After a playing career at Football Championship Subdivision Portland State, Tuitele has carved a strong path in coaching with a handful of key stops. Tuitele has coached at Cal Poly, New Mexico, posted two separate stints at Army, most recently on some of Jeff Monken's most successful Black Knights squads, and then also served as the Bulldogs' offensive line coach and running game coordinator for past season.

Chris Karpman, who also covers Arizona State, similarly reported the addition of Tuitele.