Skip to main content

Sources: Arizona State nabbing top Fresno assistant for key Sun Devils' role

Saga Tuitele just helped the Bulldogs to the Mountain West championship

Kenny Dillingham continues to assemble an impressive debut staff for Dillingham's first season atop the Arizona State football program.

And on Tuesday, Dillingham moved toward another key hire.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Dillingham is snagging Saga Tuitele away from Fresno State to coach the Sun Devils' offensive line.

Tuitele helped Fresno State, in Jeff Tedford's first return season, to topple Boise State last weekend on the road to win the Mountain West Conference championship game.

After a playing career at Football Championship Subdivision Portland State, Tuitele has carved a strong path in coaching with a handful of key stops. Tuitele has coached at Cal Poly, New Mexico, posted two separate stints at Army, most recently on some of Jeff Monken's most successful Black Knights squads, and then also served as the Bulldogs' offensive line coach and running game coordinator for past season.

Chris Karpman, who also covers Arizona State, similarly reported the addition of Tuitele.

You May Like

Northern Colorado

Sources: Northern Colorado hires FBS assistant as head coach

Ed Lamb will return to the FCS head coaching ranks after seven seasons at BYU.

By Zach Barnett
Screen Shot 2022-12-06 at 12.54.59 PM

Garrett Riley wins the 2022 Broyles Award

By Doug Samuels
Kenny Dillingham

A look at Arizona State's coaching staff

In hiring Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State is to major, minor and take electives in recruiting its tails off.

By Zach Barnett
Lance Taylor 3

Sources: Western Michigan search gains focus; Louisville's Lance Taylor emerges in mix

A former Alabama player, Taylor spent the past season as Louisville's offensive coordinator

By John Brice
Rashaad samples

Kenny Dillingham bringing Rams assistant to Arizona State

Sources confirm that Ra'Shaad Samples is leaving the Rams staff to return to the college level.

By Doug Samuels
Cal Poly

Sources: Cal Poly to promote Paul Wulff to head coach

Wulff won Big Sky coach of the year honors three times in eight seasons as Eastern Washington's head coach from 2000-07.

By Zach Barnett
IMG_3725

Kent State head coach Sean Lewis informs team he is joining Deion Sanders at Colorado

Lewis is expected to serve as Coach Prime's offensive coordinator; is bringing Bill O'Boyle with him

By John Brice
Sean lewis Kent State

Report: Deion Sanders targeting FBS head coach as Colorado offensive coordinator

Kent State head coach Sean Lewis could be the offensive coordinator at Colorado.

By Zach Barnett