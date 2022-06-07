Skip to main content

Source: Arkansas expected to add Division II coordinator to support staff

Delta State defensive coordinator Kelvin Green is expected to join Sam Pittman's Arkansas staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

Delta State defensive coordinator Kelvin Green is expected to accept an analyst position at Arkansas, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday.

Green spent the past nine seasons at Delta State and the past three as the Statesmen's assistant head coach and defensive coordinator. 

In 2019, Green's first season leading the Delta State defense, the Statesmen led the Gulf South Conference in total defense, rush defense and sacks, and ranked second in the conference in red zone defense. 

This past season, DSU led the GSC in interceptions and third down defense, permitting conversions on 32 percent of 153 opportunities. Green's defense snared 13 interceptions, four more than any other Gulf South defense, and returned two for touchdowns. 

Green played at Georgia Military College and coached at Atlanta's Columbia High School prior to Delta State.

Green is the ninth coach -- five full-time and four GAs -- to depart Delta State since the conclusion of the 2021 season.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest. 

