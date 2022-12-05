Skip to main content

Sources: Arkansas, Sam Pittman targeting ACC strength coach for Razorbacks program

Pittman is working to reunite with former Georgia colleague Ben Sowders

Sam Pittman is dipping into his past for help shaping the future of Arkansas football.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop Monday that Pittman is targeting University of Louisville’s Ben Sowders as the Razorbacks’ next director of strength and conditioning. It’s the same role Sowders presently holds for the Cardinals.

But Pittman and Sowders are not strangers. Sowders spent the four previous seasons at the University of Georgia, where he first worked with Pittman and where Sowders also helped the Bulldogs to the 2021 College Football Playoff championship.

Sowders, who’s also worked at Georgia Tech and Southern Miss, among other stops, also has trained NFL athletes prior to his foray into the collegiate strength and conditioning landscape.

Though it dropped three of its final four games, Arkansas punched another postseason ticket under Pittman and will face Kansas later this month in the Liberty Bowl. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news. 

