Skip to main content

Sources: Auburn bolsters staff with two position coaches as GAs

Position coaches at the Division II and Division III level will supplement the Auburn coaching staff as GAs, sources tell FootballScoop.

Hugh Freeze has bolstered his staff with two divisional position coaches to serve as defensive GAs, sources told FootballScoop on Wednesday. 

Zach Mallard will work with the Tigers' defensive backs and Jake Jiannoni will work with linebackers, sources say.

Mallard has spent the past four seasons at nearby Huntingdon College, a Division III school in Montgomery, Ala., as secondary coach and defensive pass game coordinator.

Jiannoni comes aboard after coaching inside linebackers and special teams for the past two seasons at Division II Missouri S&T. 

Josh Aldridge joined the staff from Liberty as linebackers coach. In the secondary, former Tiger Zac Etheridge was retained from the previous staff as safeties coach, while Wesley McGriff came aboard as cornerbacks coach. This marks his third stint as an Auburn assistant.

Ron Roberts will coordinate the Tigers' defense.

Auburn opens the Hugh Freeze era Sept. 2 versus UMass.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Toledo

Sources: SEC analyst becomes MAC coordinator

The defending MAC champions are adjusting their staff to hire a dedicated special teams coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

By Zach Barnett
Jason Candle

Jason Candle reportedly inks contract extension at Toledo

Candle is 54-32 overall through seven seasons in The Glass City.

By Doug Samuels
Brian Kelly LSU

LSU mistakenly overpaid Brian Kelly by $1 million in 2022

That must've been an awkward conversation once someone found out.

By Zach Barnett
Jake Dickert

Jake Dickert signs contract extension at Washington State

Dickert's extension adds one year to his previous deal, inked in 2021.

By Doug Samuels
Larry Knight GT

Toledo reportedly filling position with former ACC assistant

Jason Candle is bringing in Larry Knight as his new defensive line coach, per report.

By Doug Samuels
Dan Quinn

Where things stand for all five NFL openings

At the end of the regular season, five jobs were open. On the eve of conference title games, five jobs remain open. What gives?

By Zach Barnett
Tennessee

Vols, Heupel find new football ops director

Andrew Goodman is coming to Rocky Top

By John Brice
DannyWhite-2

Tennessee Vols A.D. Danny White gets massive raise, long-term extension on Rocky Top

White's new deal actually was finalized before the Vols rewarded football coach Josh Heupel

By John Brice