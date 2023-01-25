Sources: Auburn bolsters staff with two position coaches as GAs

Position coaches at the Division II and Division III level will supplement the Auburn coaching staff as GAs, sources tell FootballScoop.

Hugh Freeze has bolstered his staff with two divisional position coaches to serve as defensive GAs, sources told FootballScoop on Wednesday.

Zach Mallard will work with the Tigers' defensive backs and Jake Jiannoni will work with linebackers, sources say.

Mallard has spent the past four seasons at nearby Huntingdon College, a Division III school in Montgomery, Ala., as secondary coach and defensive pass game coordinator.

Jiannoni comes aboard after coaching inside linebackers and special teams for the past two seasons at Division II Missouri S&T.

Josh Aldridge joined the staff from Liberty as linebackers coach. In the secondary, former Tiger Zac Etheridge was retained from the previous staff as safeties coach, while Wesley McGriff came aboard as cornerbacks coach. This marks his third stint as an Auburn assistant.

Ron Roberts will coordinate the Tigers' defense.

Auburn opens the Hugh Freeze era Sept. 2 versus UMass.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.