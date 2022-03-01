Skip to main content

Sources: Former Auburn coach to join Alabama support staff

Former Auburn wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams is expected to join Nick Saban's staff as an analyst, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday.

Williams joined Bryan Harsin's new staff last year after six seasons at Troy, but was let go before the new regime's first SEC game. The move came after Auburn had to piece together a second half rally to defeat Georgia State.

“We made a change at the wide receiver position," Harsin said in September. "Cornelius Williams, first of all, he’s a good man and did a very good job for us. Showed up every day and worked, very professional. I felt like for us now moving forward, in the things not just at the wide receiver position, but for our staff and some of the things we feel the need to do, and felt the need to do and so we made a change.”

Williams' contract with Auburn guaranteed him $600,000 over two years, subject to an offset from any future job Williams would take.

That new job now comes at Alabama, with Auburn footing much of the bill.

Williams has extensive ties in the state of Alabama. He was a 4-time Sun Belt champion at Troy and has coached wide receivers at North Alabama, Jacksonville State and UAB, in addition to Troy and Auburn. 

