Sources: Austin College hiring head coach away from Division III program

Tony Joe White will look to provide some bounce to the Kangaroos' program.

Birmingham-Southern head coach Tony Joe White is taking the same job at Austin College, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

Austin College is a Division III program in Sherman, Texas. The Kangaroos compete in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference and went 1-9 in 2022. Head coach Loren Dawson resigned on Nov. 15.

White has led Birmingham-Southern since 2017. Having inherited a 1-9 team -- just like Austin College -- White brought year-by-year improvement to Birmingham. The Panthers went 3-7 in 2017, 6-4 in 2018, 7-3 in 2019, and a program-best 10-2 in 2021.

The '21 campaign was the best in school history: a record 10 wins, a program-record 21 all-conference players, and a win in the Division III playoffs.

In addition to his proven turnaround at Birmingham-Southern, White also brings Lone Star State experience as a former quarterback at Texas A&M-Commerce and a graduate of Texas State. He coached at Brownsboro High School in East Texas in between stint at Southeast Missouri State and Belhaven (D-III - MS).

White brings a track record of producing record-setting offenses to a program that averaged 12.9 points and 216 yards per game in 2022.



Austin College has not enjoyed a winning season since at least 2009.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.