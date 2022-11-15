Sources: Austin College parts ways with Loren Dawson

Loren Dawson is out after 13 seasons leading the program.

Austin College (D-III - TX) will soon begin their search for a new head coach.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Loren Dawson, who has spent 19 seasons with the program in total, will not return.

We understand the coaching staff has been informed that they also will not return.

The 'Roos finished the fall season 1-9.

Dawson was in his 13th season as the head coach of the program, and had done a lot for the school in terms of growing their roster to where they currently had over 100 kids on the team.

Before returning to Austin College to lead the program, Dawson was the special teams coordinator and linebackers coach under Bob Stitt at Colorado School of Mines (D-II). He previously served as the defensive coordinator at Austin College from 2002-07.

We're told by multiple sources that former North Carolina head coach Larry Fedora, an Austin College alumnus who played receiver for the 'Roos, will aid in the search for a new head coach.

The talent rich state of Texas is home to just ten Division III schools playing football and the 'Roos compete in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.