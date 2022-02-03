Skip to main content

Sources: Ball State hiring former FCS head coach in coordinator role

Sources share with FootballScoop that former Western Illinois (FCS) head coach Jared Elliott is landing at Ball State.

Jared Elliott spent four seasons leading Western Illinois before he and the program parted ways this past off season.

Elliott went 5-6 in his first season, but was not able to build off that initial season. He went 1-11 in 2019, then 1-5 in 2020 before a 2-9 season this past fall.

Now he's set to head back to the MAC, where he played receiver at Miami (OH) and started his career as a graduate assistant.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Ball State is bringing Elliott in as tight ends coach / pass game coordinator.

That will pair him with Kevin Lynch (OC / QBs) and Colin Johnson (OL / Run Game Coordinator) as coaches will coordinator roles on the offensive side of the ball.

At Western Illinois, Elliott climbed the ladder from assistant to co-offensive coordinator before being elevated to the head coaching role in 2018. He went 9-31 leading the Leathernecks.

After serving as a graduate assistant at Miami (OH), and then quarterbacks coach at Western Illinois for a season, Elliott spent a few seasons at the small college level as the co-offensive coordinator at Carthage (D-III - WI).

The hire bolsters a solid offensive staff at Ball State, where Mike Neu and his staff enjoyed a special 7-1 2020 season where they won the MAC and finished ranked in the top 25 for the first time in his tenure. This past season they finished 6-7 and will look to rebound in 2022.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

