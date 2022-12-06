Skip to main content

Sources: Barry Odom expected to be next head coach at UNLV

Barry Odom is expected to be the next head coach at UNLV, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday. Matt Zenitz of On3 first reported the news.

Odom, 46, was in deep discussions to be the head coach at Tulsa before the two sides ultimately could not come to an agreement. Tulsa has since hired Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson.

Odom went 25-25 as the head coach at Missouri from 2016-19. He has spent the past three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Arkansas.

Despite -- or perhaps because of -- its location, UNLV is one of the toughest places to consistently win in FBS. The Rebels fired Marcus Arroyo despite improving from 0-6 in 2020 to 2-10 in 2021 to 5-7 this fall. 

UNLV made its first bowl game in 1984 and has appeared in three since, most recently in 2014. A 1994 Big West title is the program's only conference championship.

In Odom, UNLV has an established FBS coach with defensive bona fides that can perhaps build a solid foundation in the desert. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

You May Like

Tyler Fenwick

Sources: Missouri Western to hire head coach away from fellow Division II school

Tyler Fenwick is set to return to St. Joseph after executing an impressive turnaround job at Southeastern Oklahoma State.

By Zach Barnett
az state

Sources: Arizona State nabbing top Fresno assistant for key Sun Devils' role

Saga Tuitele just helped the Bulldogs to the Mountain West championship

By John Brice
Northern Colorado

Sources: Northern Colorado hires FBS assistant as head coach

Ed Lamb will return to the FCS head coaching ranks after seven seasons at BYU.

By Zach Barnett
Screen Shot 2022-12-06 at 12.54.59 PM

Garrett Riley wins the 2022 Broyles Award

By Doug Samuels
Kenny Dillingham

A look at Arizona State's coaching staff

In hiring Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State is to major, minor and take electives in recruiting its tails off.

By Zach Barnett
Lance Taylor 3

Sources: Western Michigan search gains focus; Louisville's Lance Taylor emerges in mix

A former Alabama player, Taylor spent the past season as Louisville's offensive coordinator

By John Brice
Rashaad samples

Kenny Dillingham bringing Rams assistant to Arizona State

Sources confirm that Ra'Shaad Samples is leaving the Rams staff to return to the college level.

By Doug Samuels
Cal Poly

Sources: Cal Poly to promote Paul Wulff to head coach

Wulff won Big Sky coach of the year honors three times in eight seasons as Eastern Washington's head coach from 2000-07.

By Zach Barnett