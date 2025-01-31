Skip to main content

Sources: Bengals adding Notre Dame staffer to Al Golden's defense

Mike Moon departing Fighting Irish after four seasons on staff in South Bend
Considered one of college football's top young defensive coaches, Mike Moon is rejoining Al Golden as one of Golden's first hires with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals. 

Considered one of college football's top young defensive coaches, Mike Moon is rejoining Al Golden as one of Golden's first hires with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals. 

Four years ago, Mike Moon was hired to Notre Dame's defensive staff by then-coordinator Marcus Freeman and ex-defensive line coach Mike Elston.

But Moon quickly became a key cog in the Fighting Irish's Al Golden-led defense, proving his coaching versatility by roles that assisted with the coaching of Notre Dame's defensive line and linebackers.

Now Moon, whom one former peer of Moon's just told FootballScoop this week "that guy is one of the best young coaches I've been around," is headed to the NFL.

Several sources tell FootballScoop that Moon has accepted a job with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals and is finalizing his contract Friday.

It's an immediate reunion with Golden, the new Bengals defensive coordinator who just finished a decorated, three-year stint atop the Notre Dame defense.

That era culminated in Golden finishing the 2024 season as a Broyles Award finalist, the Irish ranking in the top 10 nationally in several defensive categories and Notre Dame finishing as runner-up to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.

It's another impressive step in the career of Moon, who went from walk-on player at Hawaii to student-assistant coach.

Moon also has coached high school football in his native California in addition to learning under both Norm Chow and Nick Rolovich at Hawaii. 

He logged four years on staff at Old Dominion.

Moon is expected to work closely with new Bengals defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery.

The move to Cincinnati also is another reunion of sorts; former Irish defensive analyst Ronnie Regula just wrapped his first season on staff with the Bengals as he worked with their linebackers. 

Tags
terms:
NFLAl GoldenMarcus FreemanCincinnatiNotre DameMike MoonCincinnati Bengals

You May Like

Northwestern

Former South Dakota State coordinator joins Northwestern staff

Former South Dakota State offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Ryan Olson has joined the Northwestern staff.

By Zach Barnett
Chis O'Leary

Western Michigan reportedly raiding Jim Harbaugh's Chargers staff for defensive coordinator

O"Leary is a former Notre Dame assistant.

By Doug Samuels
Nate Dreiling

Sources: Oklahoma targeting Sun Belt coordinator for defensive staff position

Oklahoma is targeting Arkansas State defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling for a staff position, sources told FootballScoop.

By Zach Barnett
Willie Fritz Houston

Source: Willie Fritz and Houston set to add PJ Hall to staff

By Doug Samuels
sam king wazzu

Sources: Washington State bringing veteran coach from strong FCS program to aide offense

Sam King to help coach Cougars quarterbacks

By John Brice
Washington State

Sources: Washington State nabs new director of recruiting strategy

Anthony Calcutta stepping into new role for Cougars

By John Brice
NFL

NFL data says concussions hit a record low this past year

Less lower body extremity strains were also recorded.

By Doug Samuels
Ryan Day Kelly Clarkson

Fresh off a national title, Ryan Day hits the talk-show circuit

What thoughts do Jimmy Fallon and Kelly Clarkson have on Ohio State's march to a national title? Better question: Were they aware it happened before the show's taping?

By Zach Barnett