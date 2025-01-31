Sources: Bengals adding Notre Dame staffer to Al Golden's defense

Mike Moon departing Fighting Irish after four seasons on staff in South Bend

Considered one of college football's top young defensive coaches, Mike Moon is rejoining Al Golden as one of Golden's first hires with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals.

Four years ago, Mike Moon was hired to Notre Dame's defensive staff by then-coordinator Marcus Freeman and ex-defensive line coach Mike Elston.

But Moon quickly became a key cog in the Fighting Irish's Al Golden-led defense, proving his coaching versatility by roles that assisted with the coaching of Notre Dame's defensive line and linebackers.

Now Moon, whom one former peer of Moon's just told FootballScoop this week "that guy is one of the best young coaches I've been around," is headed to the NFL.

Several sources tell FootballScoop that Moon has accepted a job with the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals and is finalizing his contract Friday.

It's an immediate reunion with Golden, the new Bengals defensive coordinator who just finished a decorated, three-year stint atop the Notre Dame defense.

That era culminated in Golden finishing the 2024 season as a Broyles Award finalist, the Irish ranking in the top 10 nationally in several defensive categories and Notre Dame finishing as runner-up to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.

It's another impressive step in the career of Moon, who went from walk-on player at Hawaii to student-assistant coach.

Moon also has coached high school football in his native California in addition to learning under both Norm Chow and Nick Rolovich at Hawaii.

He logged four years on staff at Old Dominion.

Moon is expected to work closely with new Bengals defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery.

The move to Cincinnati also is another reunion of sorts; former Irish defensive analyst Ronnie Regula just wrapped his first season on staff with the Bengals as he worked with their linebackers.