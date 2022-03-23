Source: Conference champion Division II head coach steps down

After leading his team to a Northeast-10 title, a playoff berth, and multiple academic honors, Bill Kavanaugh is stepping down at Bentley.

Bentley University head coach Bill Kavanaugh has stepped down, sources told FootballScoop on Wednesday.

Bentley is a Division II school in Waltham, Mass., near Boston.

Kavanaugh is a Bentley graduate who coached his alma mater for the past eight seasons. He won the Northeast-10 Conference coach of the year in 2019 after guiding the Falcons to a season-ending 5-game winning streak and the Northeast-10 title.

Kavanaugh's final team was his best one. Bentley went 9-2 and reached the Division II playoffs in 2021, its first trip since 2004. Kavanaugh was a co-captain on Bentley's 2003 playoff team, the first in school history.

Bentley athletes also excelled in the classroom. Two Falcons were named Academic All-Americans by CoSIDA, and Bentley's athletics department posted the highest graduation rate in Division II for the fifth straight year.

Kavanaugh is stepping down to pursue other opportunities, sources told FootballScoop. He worked at Penn State in a variety of roles before returning to Bentley, first as a GA under Joe Paterno, then moving to director of player personnel under Bill O'Brien.

