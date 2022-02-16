Skip to main content

Sources: Bill McGovern to be UCLA defensive coordinator

Bill McGovern coached for Chip Kelly in Philadelphia, and is now set to join him in Los Angeles.

Bill McGovern is expected to be UCLA's new defensive coordinator, sources told FootballScoop on Wednesday.

McGovern spent 2021 coaching the Chicago Bears' inside linebackers, and broke into the NFL as Chip Kelly's outside linebackers coach with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013.

Prior to Philly, McGovern was the defensive coordinator at Boston College from 2009-12. He won the inaugural FootballScoop Linebackers Coach of the Year award at BC in 2008. 

The former Holy Cross player spent the majority of his career in the Northeast prior to linking up with Kelly, coaching at Penn, Holy Cross, Fordham, UMass, Pitt and BC. 

He replaces Jerry Azzinaro, who resigned in January after four seasons running Kelly's defenses in Westwood.

Kelly is 18-25 in four seasons leading the Bruins, though 2021 represented an uptick to 8-4 with wins over LSU and USC and a second-place finish in the Pac-12 South. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest. 

Tags
terms:
Bill McGovernUCLA

