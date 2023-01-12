Skip to main content

Sources: Billy Hickman finalizing deal to become head coach at Western New Mexico

Western New Mexico (D-II) is looking to keep things in house for the new leader of their program.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Billy Hickman is finalizing a deal to become the new head coach of the Mustangs.

He spent the past two years with the program as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Before coming to Western New Mexico, Hickman previously served as the offensive coordinator at Luther College (D-III - IA) from 2018-20, where he helped the program lead the league in rushing for extend their streak to seven seasons in a row with that honor.

He also previously served as the offensive coordinator at Tabor (NAIA - KS) from 2010-17. There, he was named NAIA Assistant Coach of the Year from the AFCA in 2017 and helped the program capture three-straight conference titles and set numerous team and individual records, including the single-season rushing record of over 4,058 in 2014.

Hickman replaces Brent Vigil, who stepped down back on December 23rd to become the new head coach at Colorado State-Pueblo (D-II).

Hickman inherits a program that went 6-5 last year.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

