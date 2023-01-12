Sources: Boston College, offensive coordinator John McNulty parting ways after 2022 struggles

The Eagles had lofty expectations but stumbled to an 3-9 campaign as injuries derailed their offense

John McNulty, considered one of the foremost tight ends coaches in all of college football and a coaching veteran with more than three decades’ experience, is parting ways with Boston College following one year as the Eagles’ offensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

A former tight ends coach at Notre Dame, who played at Penn State, McNulty has coordinated offenses on three separate occasions at the collegiate level and also garnered lengthy NFL service in a career that’s touched parts of the past four decades.

The Eagles entered 2022 with lofty expectations after they had qualified for a bowl game following the ’21 campaign and returned quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

But Jurkovec was injured in the ’22 season and the Eagles limped to an 3-9 finish in their third year under coach Jeff Hafley, a former star defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Boston College had the Atlantic Coast Conference’s third-lowest scoring offense at just 17.8 points per game last season; the Eagles were held to 23 or fewer points in nine of their 11 games against Football Bowls Subdivision competition.

However, BC did engineer a captivating 34-33 win against Louisville, an eventual bowl team, and upset then-No. 16 North Carolina State on the road.

In addition to his time at Notre Dame, where he helped coach Michael Mayer, a projected future first-round NFL Draft pick, as well as Brock Wright, McNulty twice previously coordinated offenses at Rutgers and logged NFL coaching experience with the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, then-San Diego Chargers, Tampa Bay Bucs and Tennessee Titans.

With a pivotal 2023 campaign on the horizon, the Eagles are scheduled to open their season with back-to-back non-conference home games against Northern Illinois and Football Championship Subdivision program Holy Cross before the rest of their slate, which includes games against UConn and on the road at Army, as well as ACC road contests Louisville, Syracuse, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh.

