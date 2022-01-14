Skip to main content

Sources: Florida Atlantic hiring offensive coordinator from Conference USA rival

Brent Dearmon is leaving Middle Tennessee for FAU, sources tell FootballScoop.

Brent Dearmon is leaving Middle Tennessee to be the offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic, sources told FootballScoop on Friday.

The 2021 campaign was Dearmon's first at MTSU, a season that saw the Blue Raiders go 7-6 and win the Bahamas Bowl. Dearmon's offense averaged 29.8 points per game, a touchdown increase from the 22.9 Middle Tennessee averaged across nine games in 2020.

Dearmon was the head coach at Bethel College, an NAIA university in Tennessee, before Les Miles brought him to Kansas as a senior offensive consultant and later made him offensive coordinator. 

Dearmon spent 2015-17 as the offensive coordinator at Arkansas Tech. He broke into college coaching as an analyst on Gus Malzahn's Auburn staff in 2013.

