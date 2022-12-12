Skip to main content

Sources: Brent Key getting new Georgia Tech offensive coordinator from rival Georgia

Key is set to tab Buster Faulkner as the Yellow Jackets' offensive play-caller

Buster Faulkner, a longtime coaching veteran who's been serving as an offensive analyst on Kirby Smart's University of Georgia staff, is set to take the reins of the Georgia Tech offense, sources tell FootballScoop.

Brent Key, after being named Tech's full-time head coach and seeing the interim tab removed, has been working the past two weeks to fill out his Yellow Jackets staff moving forward and Faulkner would represent a critical component. 

A coaching veteran of nearly two decades, with stops at Arkansas State, Southern Miss and MTSU among them, Faulkner has been a key analyst working with the Bulldogs' quarterbacks since 2020.

In fact, Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback Stetson Bennett IV recently praised Faulkner's impact on his development at Georgia and told reporters Faulkner was among the first Georgia coaches to Bennett he could potentially win a Heisman Trophy with another season in the Bulldogs' program.

Faulkner also appears to be a natural fit with new Georgia Tech offensive line coach Geep Wade, who was hired over the weekend by Key away from Appalachian State.

Faulker and Wade have known each other for years in the coaching community and worked closely together at MTSU a decade ago as Faulkner was the Blue Raiders' offensive coordinator and Wade their offensive line coach.

