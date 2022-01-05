Sources: Bret Bielema making a change at offensive coordinator, moving quickly to fill vacancy

Bielema is in talks with the coordinator of one of the top Group of 5 offenses, sources say.

Tony Petersen will not return as Illinois offensive coordinator, sources confirmed to FootballScoop on Tuesday. Jeremy Werner of Illini Inquirer first reported the news earlier this evening.

Petersen was in year one of a 3-year contract. Illinois finished 116th in scoring (20.2 points per game) en route to a 5-7 season.

Additionally, sources tell FootballScoop Bret Bielema is moving quickly to fill the vacancy.

UTSA offensive coordinator Barry Lunney, Jr., is a strong candidate for the position, sources say. We're told Lunney is in Champaign now.

Lunney helped UTSA win its first Conference USA championship this fall and record a program-best 12-2 record. The Roadrunners 11th in scoring offense at 36.9 points per game, racking up 3,500 yards through the air and 2,500 on the ground.

UTSA's dream season included a win over Illinois. The Roadrunners opened their season with a 37-30 win in Champaign; Lunney's offense put up 497 yards (280 passing on 32 attempts/217 rushing) and 26 first downs.

