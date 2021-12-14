Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Publish date:

Sources: Brian Kelly targeting SEC defensive coordinator at LSU

Brad White could make a move from Kentucky to LSU.
Author:

Brian Kelly is targeting Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White to fill the same role at LSU, sources told FootballScoop on Monday.

Sources said White is in Baton Rouge and a deal could come together quickly if White believes he would be a fit on Kelly's staff.

White has coordinated Kentucky's defense for the past three seasons and on staff for four, helping the Wildcats go 32-17 in that time. This year's team is a win away from a 10-win season for just the second time since 1977.

Prior to Kentucky, White spent six seasons in the Indianapolis Colts organization.

Kelly originally sought to hire Notre Dame defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to run his defense at LSU, but Freeman was promoted to head coach at Notre Dame instead.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops widely credits White's defenses as a key to the Wildcats' success in recent years. After losing co-defensive coordinator Jon Sumrall to a head coaching opportunity at Troy, Stoops would undoubtedly be inclined to make a strong offer to retain White. 

This one is expected to play out soon. 

As always, stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest coaching news. 

