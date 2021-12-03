Sources: Washington State hiring Brian Ward as defensive coordinator

Jake Dickert snapped Washington State's 7-game Apple Cup losing streak on Saturday, a victory that helped him secure the Cougars' full-time head coaching position. On Thursday, he secured another important milestone for the program.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Brian Ward has chosen the opportunity to serve as defensive coordinator at Washington State.

Ward is currently the defensive coordinator at Nevada, and previously coordinated defenses at Syracuse, Bowling Green, Western Illinois, Drake, and Missouri Southern. He also spent three seasons as the head coach at McPherson College, an NAIA school in Kansas.

Choosing Pullman reunites Ward with Dickert after the pair worked together at North Dakota State in 2010. However, Kalen DeBoer and Ward are known to be very good friends as well.

At Washington State, Ward is expected to work with a group of defensive coaches with whom he has experience working with in the past.

