Sources: Bucknell hiring former FCS head coach as offensive coordinator

Sources tell FootballScoop that Bucknell (FCS - PA) is looking to jumpstart their offense by hiring a former FCS head coach.

Rob Phenicie, the former Idaho State (FCS) head coach, is heading to Bucknell as their new offensive coordinator, per source.

Phenicie spent last season in an offensive analyst role at Montana (FCS).

From 2017-21 at Idaho State, Phenicie went 16-35 with one winning season.

Much of Phenicie's coaching experience has come out west, with stops at Cal State Northridge, UNLV, Wyoming, Montana, and UNLV. He's held the offensive coordinator title at both Montana and UNLV since 2010.

He enjoyed a nice run from 2003-09 as offensive coordinator at Montana under Bobby Hauck, where he helped lead the program to three national titles before the pair left for UNLV.

