Sources: Bucknell making offensive staff changes, including at coordinator

Sources tell FootballScoop that Jason Miran and Ryan Redd will not return at Bucknell (FCS - PA).

Sources tell FootballScoop that Bucknell (FCS - PA) is shaking up their offensive staff after a 3-8 season.

For starters, we're told that offensive coordinator Jason Miran will not return. 

Miran, an AFCA 35 Under 35 selection, had joined the staff back in February of 2019 after assistant coaching stints at Valparaiso (FCS - IN) and Lehigh (FCS - PA).

Secondly, wide receivers coach Ryan Redd has also been let go, per source.

Redd originally joined the defensive staff at Bucknell in 2020 as defensive backs coach before moving to the offensive side before the start of the 2022 season.

Head coach Dave Cecchini will enter his fifth season at Bucknell next fall, and led the program to the Patriot League title game in the fall of 2021 after being picked to finish last in the league. The success that year prompted him to be voted the league's coach of the year, and he was a finalist for FCS Coach of the Year honors.

Stay tuned to The Scoop for the latest.

