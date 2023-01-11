Skip to main content

Sources: Buffalo making a coordinator change

Shane Montgomery will not return as the offensive coordinator at Buffalo, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday.

Montgomery was an original hire to Maurice Linguist's staff, running the offense for the past two seasons.

The Bulls averaged 29.3 points per game in 2021 and 28.5 this past season, as the team increased its record from 4-8 to 7-6 with a Camellia Bowl victory in 2022.

Prior to UB, Montgomery ran the offense at James Madison. He was honored by his peers as the FootballScoop FCS Coordinator of the Year in 2019, a season that saw the Dukes score an even 40 points per game.

Montgomery has also coordinated offenses at Charlotte, Youngstown State, Akron and Miami (Ohio). He helped the Penguins reach the FCS national title game in 2016 and the Dukes reach the championship in 2019.  

