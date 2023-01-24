Skip to main content

Sources: Buffalo, well-regarded Maurice Linguist adding defensive staffer from Pitt

Mickey Jacobs logged the past four seasons under Pat Narduzzi & Co. for the Panthers

Having rising relatively quickly through the coaching ranks and proving to be one of college football’s rising stars, Maurice Linguist has a knack for finding top young coaching talent.

Buffalo’s third-year coach, fresh off capping Year 2 with season-ending win in the Camellia Bowl, is tabbing another bright young coach for the Bulls’ defensive staff.

Sources tell FootballScoop that Mickey Jacobs is joining the Buffalo staff in a defensive analyst/quality control position.

For Jacobs, who helped lead Duquesne to the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs during his player career, it’s another step forward in his career that’s seen him spend the last four seasons working directly under Pat Narduzzi and Cory Sanders at Pitt.

Jacobs has worked in both the recruiting department and for the defensive staff during his four seasons with the Panthers; he was part of Pitt’s 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference championship team and also helped the Panthers to close out their 2022 season with a win against UCLA in the Sun Bowl.

During his final year with the Panthers’ recruiting department, before switching to the defensive staff prior to the 2021 season, Jacobs helped Pitt sign one of its top recruiting classes of the Narduzzi era, when Pitt amassed the nation’s No. 22 class in its 2021 haul, per Rivals.com.

Jacobs and his wife, Abbi, recently celebrated the Baptism of their young son, Julian.

