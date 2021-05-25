Sources: Butch Jones, Arkansas State seeking new coordinator

Suddenly, Butch Jones' completed staff at Arkansas State no longer is completed.

Sources Tuesday tell FootballScoop that A-State special teams coordinator Steve Hauser, hired by Jones in January, has resigned his position on the Red Wolves' staff.

Previously Hauser had served as a special teams analyst for three seasons on Matt Campbell's Iowa State staff from 2018-2020.

He also had a pair of stints on Mike Gundy's Oklahoma State staffs and a two-year run in the Cleveland Browns' personnel department.

Per sources, Hauser is expected to pursue opportunities outside of football.

A-State hired Jones in December to take over for Blake Anderson after Anderson, the popular, long-time Red Wolves' skipper, opted for a fresh start at Utah State. Anderson had lost his wife, Wendy, to cancer during his time in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Having completed spring camp in early March and preparing for summer camps and the return of on-campus recruiting, Jones & Co. will need to move swiftly to find Hauser's replacement.

A-State is scheduled to open its 2021 debut season under Jones Sept. 4 against visiting Central Arkansas, an Football Championship Subdivision program that earlier this year announced it had joined the ASUN Conference.

Following that contest, Jones' Red Wolves are slated to host Memphis before a road trip west to Washington.