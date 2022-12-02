Sources: Cal Poly head coach to be Arizona State offensive coordinator

Beau Baldwin is relinquishing head coaching duties to take an assistant role in the Pac-12.

Cal Poly head coach Beau Baldwin will be the offensive coordinator on Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State staff, sources told FootballScoop on Friday. Brandon Marcello of 247Sports first reported interest between the two sides.

Baldwin recently completed his third season at Cal Poly, where his teams went 4-21. Baldwin spent 2008-16 as the head coach at Eastern Washington, where his passing offenses powered some of the best teams in FCS. The Eagles won the national championship in 2010 and reached the semifinals in 2012, 2013, and 2016.

Baldwin left EWU to be the offensive coordinator at Cal, where he remained from 2017-19.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Dillingham bestows play-calling duties upon Baldwin.

Dillingham was a non-play calling coordinator at Memphis, Auburn and Florida State, working under Mike Norvell and Gus Malzahn. This past season at Oregon was the 32-year-old's first fall calling his own plays, and he acquitted himself quite well. The Ducks finished the regular season eighth nationally in yards per play and scoring, at one point stringing together eight consecutive outings above 40 points per game.

Considering his experience under mentors Norvell and Malzahn -- along with his own successful run in Eugene -- that would lead one to believe Dillingham will retain his grip on the play-calling sheet with Baldwin working as his right hand man, but we'll have to wait to see what Arizona State's first-year head coach ultimately decides.

